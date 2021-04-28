From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The management of Eastern Palm University, Ogboko in Imo State has suspended its academic year over the faceoff between the State government and Rochas Foundation, managers of the institution.

According to the Vice Chancellor of the school, professor Tola Badejo who briefed newsmen yesterday, noted that the decision to send the students home followed harassment on their students.

He disclosed that the State government recently removed the billboard of the school and replaced it with another bearing K.O Mbadiwe university.

Not only that, even before the suspension of the academic calendar by the school management, agents of the State government he said had moved into the premises, sending the students home.

Badejo has however appealed to both the Rochas Foundation and the Imo government to resolve the matter amicabely to enable the students who he said are in their first session to complete their learning on good time.

He said ” We believe the the matter can be resolved among both parties,its not new such an occurrence but the ability to settle it is what matters most.” Badejo said.

Effort to reach the State commissioner for education ,Bernard who was alleged to have ordered for the closure of the school did not yield any result as he refused to answer calls placed to his phone line.