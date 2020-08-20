Henry Uche

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said the seaports in the eastern region of Nigeria are well equipped and ready for business any time any day. The authority made this known recently as it successfully received the biggest container vessel to ever call at any Nigerian port.

Investment newsletter delivered by Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) revealed that the Maerskline Stardelhorn vessel with Length overall of 300 metres, width of 48 metres was received at the Federal Ocean Terminal (FOT), Onne in Rivers State over the weekend.

The newsletter maintained that a statement signed by NPA’s spokesperson, Jatto Adams, said the vessel, which has a capacity of 9,971 (TEUs), is a flagship from Singapore, noting that the vessel, which was brought in from Fairway Bouy Bonny with the aid of three Tugboats operated by three of the agency’s captains, was received by the Ports Manager of the Onne Ports, Alhassan Abubakar.

“The Authority is delighted to state that the landmark arrival of the biggest gearless Maerskline vessel at Onne Ports is a result of management’s determination to improve the patronage of the Eastern Ports.

“It is an indication of the fact that the Eastern Ports are equipped to receive all manner of vessels and an expansion of the options of consignees in the Eastern and northern parts of the country.”

NPA management applauds its team at the Onne Ports and all stakeholders at Onne Ports for their cooperation towards seeing that the vessel berthed safely without any challenge.

It reiterates its commitment to ensuring that all ports locations in Nigeria work at their optimal capacity and the repositioning of Nigerian ports as the hub in the sub-region.