A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Hon. Chibuike Jonas, has applauded the legislative intervention of the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Kalu, in the rehabilitation and concessioning of the Eastern Rail Line Project.

He gave this commendation in a statement he made available to newsmen over the weekend, adding that the motion sponsored by the former Abia State Governor and Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District alongside 102 other senators as co-sponsors was not only timely, but a catalyst for economic transformation.

The statement reads: “I wish to applaud the recent legislative step undertaken by our leader and Chief Whip of the Senate, which rallied about 102 other senators to strongly push for the rehabilitation and concession of the moribund Eastern Rail Line. This motion has for the umpteenth time given credence to our earlier position that Senator Kalu is desirous and ultimately committed to infrastructural development and economic advancement of the people of south east. The revival of the moribund eastern railway will not only confer sense of belonging to Ndigbo but shall rejuvenate and stimulate the ailing economy through unhindered movement of goods and passengers from the east to other parts of Nigeria via the railway.”

He expressed optimism that Ndigbo will benefit more if they come together to pursue a common goal.