Anambra State government has commenced the training of potential staff of the international cargo airport. The training is anchored by Eastwing Aviation Training Ltd, a reputable aviation training organisation based in Enugu.

Eastwing, in partnership with Air Service Training organisation based in UK with over 100 years of training experience and the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology, Zaria is known for high quality aviation training.

Commenting on the training, the founder and CEO of Eastwing Aviation, Dr. Edeh Christopher, congratulated Governor Willie Obiano, and people of Anambra State. He described the aviation industry as “a chain with many links. Each link is important that it must be very strong, reliable and no link in that chain should be compromised for any reason. The only way to achieve that is through high standard of training to the level acceptable to the International Civil Aviation Organisation and the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and that is what Eastwing Aviation is here to deliver.”

Eastwing Aviation Training Centre Ltd., Enugu, anchors the initial training of staff of Anambra State International Cargo Airport in preparation for the official opening of the airport by the state government in Awka, Anambra State.

The training is in fulfilment of Governor Willy Obiano's promise during his political campaign to build and complete an international standard cargo airport for the good of his people.

