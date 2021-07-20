From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Some of the reasons given by Nigerians wishing to relocate to the United States of America (USA) range from education, business, tourism and holiday.

Some wish to go there in search of greener pastures, while some others just wish to flee to the progressive country with a beautiful environment ‘where things work and life is valued rather than die of diseases and starvation in the world’s poverty capital.’

But securing a gate pass to the U.S. is usually difficult. In fact, those who have tried unsuccessfully to get the U.S. visa said that passing through the eye of a needle would be a walkover for a camel than getting the cherished paper.

To ensure an accessible, open ground that hosts a variety of events designed to bring Americans and Nigerians closer together, the U.S. Consulate-General in Lagos unveiled Windows on America in some states in the country recently.

The Windows, Daily Sun gathered, would equally provide a venue for embassy and consulate outreach activities, offering a meeting place for the U.S. Government alumni and a host for visiting speakers, film series, and other events that promote a better understanding of the U.S.

In Anambra, the consulate unveiled the window at the new ASUU Secretariat in Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka. It was done in partnership with the university authorities.

Information specialist, Public Affairs Section of the U.S. Consulate, Temitayo Famutimi, in a statement, explained that the new window would offer dynamic programming on some topics, including U.S. culture and society, education, women’s empowerment, civic engagement, entrepreneurship and STEM learning, to Nigerians from all walks of life.

It was further learnt that the window would be an incubation centre for talented young persons who would want to explore and develop their natural endowments, as well as their leadership and entrepreneurial skills through programmes, workshops and practical training designed by the consulate.

At the event, U.S. Consulate public affairs officer, Stephen Ibelli, noted that the new window was open to everyone in the community. It would offer services, programmes and resources to the public at no cost.

“The Awka Window on America is a welcoming, collaborative, technology-driven centre where young people can share ideas, develop skills and grow capabilities.

“The window will help to promote mutual understanding between the U.S. and the great youths of Nigeria to access information about the United States, its government, history, culture and education system.

“The window will benefit the university, as well as the community, where young people shall continue to educate their minds, develop their ideas, leadership and entrepreneurial skills through various programs designed especially for them,” Ibelli said.

He expressed the U.S. Mission’s appreciation to the vice-chancellor of the university, Professor Charles Esimone, for supporting the establishment of the Window on America in the university: “It is our hope that the inauguration of the Awka Window on America will mark an important milestone in the strong relationship between the U.S. Mission and the Nnamdi Azikiwe University.”

Esimone, in his remarks, lauded the U.S. government for the partnership that culminated in the opening of the centre in the university.

He recalled how, in December 2018, the then public affairs officer, Mr. Russell Brooks, led a delegation from the Public Affairs Section of Consulate-General to request for a space to establish a more permanent American presence in the university.

“The memorandum of understanding between the American Embassy and the university was signed in July 2020. The present PAO, Mr. Stephen Ibelli, has pursued the actuation of the project with admirable gusto.

“The materialisation of the idea of the Awka Window on America is an eloquent testament of the mutual uncommon commitment from both the university and the consulate-general, and, by extension, the United States Mission in Nigeria to forge an endearing collaboration between both parties.

“The Awka Window on America, being a resource and training centre and also housing library faculties, particularly targeted at the leadership and entrepreneurial development of the youth, would, without doubt, be a huge asset to the staff and students of the university, as well as target audiences beyond the university,” Esimone said.

In order to engage more Nigerian audiences in their local communities, Famutimi said that the U.S. Mission would be adding new Windows on America to the family of American spaces in Nigeria.

He said that more Windows on America would be opened in Abeokuta, Benin City, Enugu, Osogbo, Zaria, Minna, Dutse, Markudi, Gombe and Lafia in the coming weeks.

