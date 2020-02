Vivian Onyebukwa

Items needed

•Water

•Light-colored honey

•Dried lavender

•Fresh lemon juice, strained

Preparations

•Boil water and honey together in a large pot over medium-high heat.

•Gently crush the lavender in a mortar and pestle.

•Add crushed lavender to the pot and then remove it from the heat.

•Cover, refrigerate, and steep for 2 hours.

•Then strain the liquid through a mesh sieve.

•Stir in the lemon juice and serve over ice.