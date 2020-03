Vivian Onyebukwa

Ingredients

•Red wine

•Sugar

•Brandy (optional)

•Orange (thinly sliced)

•Blackberries

•Club soda

Steps to make it

•Combine wine, sugar, and brandy (if using) in a large pitcher and stir to dissolve sugar.

•Add fruit and pour in club soda.

•Refrigerate for 2 hours or more before serving to allow fruit to macerate and sweeten sangria.

•Serve in a glass filled with ice.