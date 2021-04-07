Eat’N’Go Limited, leading franchisee for world-class food brands, Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery, and Pinkberry Gourmet Frozen Yoghurt, has launched two outlets in Kano State. The outlets, located at Central Hotel, Bompai Road, Kano, and the other at Zoo Road, Kano, were officially unveiled by His Excellency, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, OFR, Governor, Kano State, ably represented by Amb. Dr. Ibrahim M.B. Gaya, SA to the Governor on Rural Development, at a launch ceremony which took place last Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

This expansion follows the brand’s promise to extend its product and service delivery to several parts of Nigeria, supporting its plan to contribute immensely to the Nigerian economy. The organisation is also reinforcing its commitment to growing its investments in the country as well as providing jobs and business opportunities for Nigerians across the country.

At the ceremony, Pat McMichael, Group CEO, Eat ’N’ Go said, “Since we commenced operations in Nigeria in 2012, our focus has always been to not just offer delicious offerings to customers, but to largely contribute to the Nigerian economy. We believe that expanding our businesses to several parts of the country is a strategic way to provide jobs and business opportunities for Nigerians in Nigeria. Having spread far and wide across the southern and western parts of the country, we are very proud to extend our footprint into Kano. Presently, Eat ’N’ Go is home to over 3,000 employees and hundreds of local suppliers. We believe that this expansion will avail us more opportunity to employ more people, especially in the local community here in Kano.

“We are thankful to all our stakeholders and customers for the continued supports” he added. Our focus is our people, and with our excellent service and continuous innovation, we will continue to bring the best of experience to the great people of Kano.

Also speaking at the launch, Amb. Gaya, noted that “the opening of Eat’N’Go in Kano marks an exciting moment for not just the fast-growing food industry in Kano, but for the economy of our dear state. Over the past few years, we have increased our commitment towards making Kano state a choice destination for businesses to function and Eat’N’Go’s presence in our state confirms that we are on the right track. We are excited about the opportunities this will create for the people Kano and we will continue to provide all the support needed to ensure even more businesses come in.”

At the launch event, all guests present enjoyed the pleasure of an immersive store tour, which showcased all offerings including the authentic Eat’N’Go experience. Guests were treated with different pizzas from the Halal certified Domino’s Pizza, consisting of local and international flavours and of course, exposed to the ultimate ice cream experience from different flavours from the #1 ice cream brand in Nigeria: Cold Stone Creamery. The new outlets are intended to be the go-to hub for quality food, great service and experience in the Kano metropolis.

P&G, WARIF support puberty education in schools

In its commitment to address issues affecting girls’ confidence and empowerment, leading consumer goods company, Procter & Gamble (P&G) Nigeria partnered with the Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF) to facilitate the educational programmes (WARIF Educational School Program – WESP) around gender-based violence, helping girls build their confidence while supporting the organisation with the acquisition of personal protective equipment (PPE) for WARIF’s frontline healthcare, which supports its “protect our heroes” interventions while promoting both its Education and Gender Equality Citizenship Pillars.

The partnership is driven by P&G Employees through P&G Employee COVID-19 Support Fund, where employees made voluntary contributions to sponsor identified NGO (WARIF) as part of giving back to the community. P&G as an organisation matched 100% of total Employee contributions to reiterate its corporate commitment to Education and Gender Equality Citizenship Pillars. The mandated lockdown in 2020 and stay at home directive due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in increased number of cases of Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) as well as child abuse cases reported to WARIF as more women and children were in quarantine with their abusers. The WESP Initiative, which started on March 10 at Oregun High School, Lagos, was a four-week programme themed “Identifying the Signs and Preventing School-Related Gender-Based Violence.”

The programme included P&G’s “Always Menstrual Hygiene Session.”

Speaking on the initiative, Mrs. Temitope Iluyemi, P&G senior director for Africa, Global Government Relations & Public Policy, reiterated P&G’s dedication to gender-based issues. She said: “At P&G, we are always inspired by initiatives like this. Beyond this, we have a target to educate more than 50,000 adolescent girls on puberty and menstrual hygiene over the next three years in Nigeria through our Always Keeping Girls in School (AKGIS) program which will also provide a year supply of sanitary pads so that they can commit to their education and their future.”

Maltina visits Enugu with Easter goodies for Oaklands Easter Funfair

One of Nigeria’s premium malt brands, Maltina, has brought its new flavours, Maltina Pineapple and Maltina Vanilla, with other exciting goodies to the fifth edition of the Oakland Easter Funfair that commenced yesterday at the famous Oakland Amusement Parks in Enugu.

This event is the first in a series of activations tagged #MyHoodMyMaltina that is currently happening in several states around the country, and is poised to be a wholesome experience for all. Members of the public who attended the event are relishing the new exciting pineapple and vanilla flavoured Maltina for free while enjoying live performances and sharing happiness in a fun-filled atmosphere.

At the event, Elohor Olumide-Awe, senior brand manager, Maltina, said, “For us at Maltina, we have always been a brand that is centred around sharing moments of happiness with loved ones and those around us.

This Easter, we want to go the extra mile by giving the residents of Enugu the opportunity experience our exciting Maltina Brand in an atmosphere that is packed with fun for every member of the family.

Through these activations, Maltina seeks to remind Nigerians of the need to create fun family moments in a relaxing environment with a refreshing mix of flavours while amplifying its message of sharing happiness.

P+, Nigerian media monitoring agency out with ‘Get-Reports’ for PR industry

P+ Measurement Services, Nigeria’s leading independent public relations (PR) measurement and evaluation agency, has introduced “Get-Reports,” a product that allows the purchase of PR performance audit reports. It is the first of its kind in the Nigerian PR industry.

The product spans areas that include 22 Commercial Nigerian Banks PR Performance Audit Report; Top Nigerian Insurance PR Performance Audit Report; Top Nigerian Digital Banks PR Performance Audit Report and the 22 commercial Nigerian Bank CEOs PR Performance Audit Report.

Others are the Top Nigerian Insurance CEOs PR Performance Audit Report and Top Nigerian Digital Bank CEOs PR Performance Audit Report.

In the area of the Nigerian Digital Bank CEOs media Performance Audit Report, a total of four Digital Bank CEOs in the country were sampled, while the number of sample will be populated as the demand increases.

On it, the PR Performance Audit Reportwill deliver deep insights of CEOs for four Digital Banks in Nigeria, using the P+ Measurement Media Content Analysis (P+MCA) methodology in accordance with the Barcelona Principles 3.0; highlights Nigerian Digital Bank CEOs with the most favourable and unfavourable media reputation; and analyse the overall competitive share exposure of the four Digital Bank CEOs sampled.

It will also explore top four CEOs in the Nigerian Digital Banking industry with most interviews, as well as partnership/sponsorship, CSR/CSI, product launch, promotion and fintech media activities.

Commenting on it, Philip Odiakose, the Company’s Chief Insights Officer, pointed out the product is with 5 per cent error margin and 95 per cent confidence level, and has passed through high-quality checks and audit processes, by well-trained media and data analysts, with exceptional skills in media monitoring, media research, data gathering, analysis as well as evaluation.

He explained the reports makes sourcing for data-driven brand PR performance audit report easier than ever and can be purchased on the Mate+ platform through https://www.mateplus.com.ng/get-reports/ using various transparent payment methods on the website, and brands and agencies can also request tailored customized PR audit reportfor their C-Suite.

“The evaluation processes are for those that want to handle their media monitoring internally, but do not want to take the risk of a self-brand evaluation which can also be term as being “the accuse, the judge and the jury of your own homework”, This is because the health of the brand is the end goal for allbrand custodians,” Odiakose affirmed.