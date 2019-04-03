Eat ‘N’ Go Limited, a franchisee of the Domino’s Pizza, Coldstone Creamery and Pinkberry Gourmet Frozen Yoghurt brands, is adding new stores nationwide as part of its expansion project in 2019.

Following a successful year in 2018, Eat ‘N’ Go expanded its presence to seven states in Nigeria, including Lagos, Abuja, Oyo, Ogun and Rivers. The company has commenced plans to open outlets to Kwara and Ondo in the first quarter of 2019, as well as the South-South region in the second quarter. The Domino’s franchisee is set to open more branches in Lagos, Enugu, and Abuja in the coming months. According to Mr. Patrick McMichael, CEO, Eat ‘N’ Go Limited, the establishment of these new stores will further increase the organisation’s staff strength from the present 2,000 staff across board.

McMichael said that the company’s goal is to keep investing profoundly in opening new stores in different locations so that everyone, everywhere can have easy access to its yummy treats.

He said, “We believe that this expansion process is a key step that reaffirms our position as the leading player in the quick service restaurant industry in Nigeria. The Eat ‘N’ Go brand looks forward to increasing its network of consumer touch points while still delivering first-rate quality products and services.

“We are excited about the level of growth the brands have seen so far in Nigeria as a result of how well the members of our host communities have welcomed and patronised our delicious foods and snacks. By the end of the first quarter of the year, Eat ‘N’ Go will have opened a total of 100 stores across Nigeria, which is a very huge deal for us. We owe all of these milestones to our wonderful customers.”

The launch of the new outlets is in line with the company’s plans to further expand outlets up to 50 per cent a year over the next five years, and significantly growing its workforce in Nigeria.

All Seasons Zenith wins Nestle Nigeria media account

All Seasons Zenith has announced that it has been appointed to manage Nestle Nigeria’s media account. Disclosing this development on its Facebook page, the media independent agency stated that it will now be responsible for buying and planning media for Nestle Nigeria’s range of brands.

“We are pleased to announce that All Seasons Zenith has been appointed by Nestle Nigeria as its media buying partner to manage its range of prestigious brands that are nurturing Nigerians on a daily basis,” the agency officially publicised.

All Seasons Zenith is one of Nigeria’s leading media independent agencies, which prides itself as a return on investment (ROI) agency.

It is quick to always describe its agency thus: “Since 1997, as the first media specialist agency in Nigeria, we have had only one focus: to grow your business by delivering a new kind of ROI.

We are experts in communications planning, media planning, value optimisation, technology, and data and analytic.”

All Seasons Zenith Media is the Nigerian subsidiary of Zenith Media, a global media agency network owned by Publicis Groupe. The pioneer independent media agency leverages deep consumer insights to build and implement strategies that have given it the reputation for providing media efficiency and strong ROI.

Three Crowns milk

challenges Nigerians to 30-day fitness initiative

Nigeria’s leading low cholesterol milk brand, Three Crowns, has commenced the 2019 Three Crowns Milk 30 Days Fitness Challenge. This is its sixth edition and it was conceived to encourage every Nigerian, especially mothers, to live a healthy lives by cultivating healthy habits. The fitness initiative runs twice a year and it is a 30-day fitness programme designed to drive home the importance of keeping fit and adopting healthy eating habits, especially for Nigerian moms so that they can have a good heart to show love to their families.

The Three Crowns Milk 30 Days Fitness Challenge is a digital campaign supported on radio and direct coaching on WhatsApp with fitness instructors for 30 days. It combines daily exciting workout routines posted on the brand’s social media pages for 30 days. It also incorporates physical cardio-dance sessions on Saturdays that are streamed online for others to participate.

It is a fact that people’s thresholds for exercises fitness differ; so, this year, Three Crowns has created three different levels with a tailored approach to help participants achieve their fitness goals. The fitness levels are Pro, Newbie and Wannabe. Participants in every level will be coached differently by fitness instructors, depending on the level they prefer to join.

Within the duration of the challenge, consumers will be encouraged to workout with whatever household material is available to them, like buckets, kegs, tyres or do simple routines that do not require expert supervision to accomplish. More importantly, Three Crowns desires that every Nigerian should dance and have fun, which is synonymous to working out.

Explaining the details of the campaign, Mrs. Omolara Banjoko, senior brand manager, Three Crowns, said that Three Crowns acknowledges the pivotal place of mothers in the family and the larger society, and that is why the brand has made the care for mothers a top priority as they are the “heartbeat of the home.”

According to her, “In caring for mothers, we ultimately care for everyone in the society.

“This campaign aims to consolidate what the brand stands for: to keep moms healthy so that they have a good heart to take to their families”

Three Crowns milk is a brand of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, Nigeria’s foremost dairy company and an affiliate of Royal FrieslandCampina in The Netherlands, one of the largest dairy cooperatives in the world.

UBA set to create more millionaires in Wise Savers promo

As part of efforts to promote a savings culture in Africa, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, is set to reward more of its customers for saving towards their goals.

So far, 20 customers have been rewarded with N1.5 million each since the promo began in September 2018.

At the second draw scheduled to hold this month, 20 savers will also win N1.5 million each. The draws will take place every quarter and there is still a chance for 60 people to win.

The Wise Savers promo is open to all customers of the bank who make a N10,000 monthly deposit into their savings accounts for three consecutive months before each draw date.

Alternatively, they can make a one-time deposit of at least N30,000 to be saved for 90 days before each draw date. The promo will run through 2019 and a total of 80 people will become millionaires, courtesy of the bank.

Speaking at the official launch of the promo, Tomiwa Sotiloye, head of retail liabilities of the bank, explained that the promo was part of the UBA’s promise to put customers first and reward their savings efforts.

“We continue to encourage people to have a savings culture to help meet their needs and better prepare them for a rainy day,” Sotiloye said.