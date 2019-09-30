Engineering Automation Technology Limited (EATECH), has becoming the first Nigerian firm to bag the International Organisation for Standardization and the International Electrotechnical Commission ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation.

The accreditation, came after one year of painstaking and rigorous subjection of the company’s laboratory, personel, and allied facilities to rigorous tests and audits to ensure they function and align with standards set by ISO/IEC.

Managing Director/CEO of EATECH, Mr. Emmanuel Okon at a press conference in Lagos, said attaining the accreditation would help the country save millions of dollars lost annually as capital flight in shipping critical and sentive equipment in the aviation, oil and gas, and power sectors abroad for electrical, pressure, and temperature measurements.

Said Okon:”Before now, there is no laboratory that caliberates aviation equipment in Nigeria, and you know how critical it is to get it right when handling equiments and measurements in aviation, but with this accreditation, we have provided the solution that will enable the aviation industry cut down on capital flight on equipment calibration done abroad, and we have also created an opportunity for jobs and human capital development for Nigerians

“We took over one year to get this ISO/IEC 17025:2017 standard as the first laboratory globally accredited to carry out pressure, temperature, and low voltage calibrations of equipment in Nigeria because we felt the need to invest in growing local content in the aviation, oil and gas, power, marine, and manufacturing sectors. And we are proud with the responses received from multinational firms indicating interest and confidence to patronise us because results generated in Nigeria can now be recognized and accepted globally, “Okon added.