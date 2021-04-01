Eat’N’Go Limited, leading franchisee for world-class food brands, Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery, and Pinkberry Gourmet Frozen Yoghurt, has launched two new outlets in the Northern part of Nigeria – Kano state.

The outlets, one located at Central Hotel, Bompai Rd, Kano and the other at Zoo Rd, Kano, were officially unveiled by His Excellency, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (OFR) Executive Governor, Kano State, ably represented by Amb. Dr Ibrahim MB Gaya, SA to the Governor on Rural Development, at a launch ceremony which took place on Wednesday 31st March 2021.

This expansion, follows the brand’s promise to extend its product and service delivery to several parts of Nigeria, supporting its plan to contribute immensely to the Nigerian economy. The organisation is also reinforcing its commitment to growing its investments in the country as well as providing jobs and business opportunities for Nigerians across the country.

Speaking at the ceremony, Pat McMichael, Group CEO, Eat’N’Go said “Since we commenced operations in Nigeria in 2012, our focus has always been to not just offer delicious offerings to customers, but to largely contribute to the Nigerian economy. We believe that expanding our businesses to several parts of the country is a strategic way to provide jobs and business opportunities for Nigerians in Nigeria. Having spread far and wide across the southern and western parts of the country, we are very proud to extend our footprint into Kano. Presently, Eat’N’Go is home to over 3000 employees and hundreds of local suppliers. We believe that this expansion will avail us more opportunity to employ more people, especially in the local community here in Kano.” We are thankful to all our stakeholders and customers for the continued supports” he added. Our focus is our people, and with our excellent service and continuous innovation, we will continue to bring the best of experience to the great people of Kano.

Also speaking at the launch ceremony, Amb. Dr. Ibrahim MB Gaya, SA to the Governor on Rural Development, said “the opening of Eat’N’Go in Kano marks an exciting moment for not just the fast-growing food industry in Kano, but for the economy of our dear state. Over the past few years, we have increased our commitment towards making Kano state a choice destination for businesses to function and Eat’N’Go’s presence in our state confirms that we are on the right track. We are excited about the opportunities this will create for the people Kano and we will continue to provide all the support needed to ensure even more businesses come in.”

At the launch event, all guests present enjoyed the pleasure of an immersive store tour, which showcased all offerings including the authentic Eat’N’Go experience. Guests were treated with different pizzas from the Halal certified Domino’s Pizza, consisting of local and international flavours and of course, exposed to the ultimate ice cream experience from different flavours from the #1 ice cream brand in Nigeria: Cold Stone Creamery. The new outlets are intended to be the go-to hub for quality food, great service and experience in the Kano metropolis. The tour also highlighted for those in attendance how Eat’N’Go is well-prepared and adhering to all COVID -19 regulations, ensuring that visiting customers are safeguarded during their time in the store.

Eat’N’Go has over the years maintained its position as the leading food franchisee in Nigeria as it expands its presence to other parts of Nigeria & Africa – with a recent expansion into Kenya. The organization also places a strong focus on the quality of its products and services of all its three brands, with a halal certification on the Domino’s Pizza. Currently operating 130 outlets across Nigeria, the expansion to this new region is in line with the company’s plan to increase its physical outlets to up to 170 by the end of 2021.