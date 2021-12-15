By Henry Uche

Following rampant cases of fire outbreak often attributed to electrical faults, power management company – Eaton Nigeria, has unveiled a Moulded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB) – a power defense product to address major power/electrical problems in Industrial establishments and other buildings.

Speaking at the unveiling of its mini-experience Centre in Lagos, Eaton’s regional sales manager -West Africa, Charles Iyo, affirmed that the center was a small-scale laboratory and demonstration facility, for users to experience firsthand advances in electrical power quality, energy management and safety.

Eaton Nigeria has unveiled its Mini Showroom for improved customers experience and the launch of power defense moulded case circuit breakers for the Nigerian market.

The purpose of the launch was to provide real-world-like immersion. The center brings Eaton closer to its partners and end-users ensuring access to technical expertise, assisting in product selection, as well as appropriate after-sales support,”.

“The Centre was designed to provide an educative solution with the unique ability to enable customers hands-on training in multiple application environments. The unique opportunity here is the ability to see the impact of the products from a broad perspective as well as understand the operations of each product in terms of design, technology, and product installation practices.”

He reaffirmed Eaton’s commitment to provide safe and reliable power management solutions with the launch of MCCB, noting that the power defense MCCB provides unmatched circuit protection in alternative energy, commercial, industrial, mining and military applications when protecting conductors against overloads and short circuits.

“It is the latest circuit protection technology and Power Xpert Release (PXR) which provides a thermomagnetic breaker for the whole family up to 800A for 40°C and 50°C. Eaton’s Power Defense MCCB generates data optimizing performance, while enduring end-user safety by reducing the risk of arc flash events,” he assured.

