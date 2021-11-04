By Chares Nwaoguji

The Managing Director of Embracing All Tones of Women (EATOA), Eryca Tremantle has said that her organization plans to invest $10 million into Nigeria economy by helping the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Eryca who started this at Press conference on trade mission to Nigeria, held recently in Lagos, said the aim of this is to empower every woman in Nigerian to be the best chosen field irrespective of the economic down turn in the country.

She noted that the money would be given to the entrepreneurs inform of soft loans with single digit interest rate.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

She observed that the greatest challenges facing the SMEs in Nigeria is funding, adding that most SME has collapsed as a result of lack of funding which is not good for the well-being of families and generally to the economy.

“We are here as an organization to support others to overcome issues which holds them from taking the next steps on their journey to be the best version of themselves”, she stated.

The managing director noted that the company is committed to changing the narrative about women in Nigeria and Africa descent in business generally by creating a positive representation of Nigeria and Africa across the Diaspora.

“We achieve this by organizing global events, which bring people from the Diaspora together. A delegation of 25 prominent business leaders and professionals from UK and USA meet with their Nigerian counterparts in Nigeria,” she added.

“We realized that women of African decent in business and leadership roles are pinnacle to the success and development of the evolving world, we live in today. With a shift towards placing women of colour in key roles, society recognized the valuable contribution that they make to society and the importance of having their voices heard.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .