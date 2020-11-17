In taking into consideration the challenges consumers face as regards payment security, Eazzy Eats has introduced a fully encrypted payment channel embedded in Customer Application.

Aside from making it possible for its customers to order their favourite meals from their preferred restaurants, Eazzy Eats also understands that multiple payment channels can help boost customer engagement, experience and confidence in their brand. Hence, these flexible payment options have been integrated to make this possible.

A statement from the company states that every e-commerce inclined company should make use of Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliance which is used to provide transaction security. Eazzy Eats has taken this into account and provides a fully encrypted payment channel embedded in the Customer Application to protect customers sensitive payment related information, and at the same time reduce all card payment associated risks.

Despite the payment protection measures, the platform has implemented other channels that could reduce panic, risk and anxiety with card payments considering global challenges and as such provides customers the option to choose other alternative payment methods such as card transfer and personalised USSD codes. With Eazzy Eats, customers can decide to use personal bank payment channels such as mobile transfers, nevertheless the platform also provides the USSD payment option which operates by generating a random payment code for every order and this totally reduces or eliminates the need for users to disclose any bank information. As an additional effort to mitigate fraudulent activities while using the Eazzy Eats Application, the platform is equipped with data loss prevention (DLP) measures to ensure that users’ confidential information is not lost, misused or accessed by unauthorised users.