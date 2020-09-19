All is set for a solidarity visit, today, by the Ebeano Political Family, to the governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Gburugburu).

According to a statement by the Coordinator of the Ebeano Political Family, Dan Shere, “all present and former political office holders, as well as their numerous supporters and well wishers”, are cordially invited to the event.

The coordinator added that the underlisted are invited to the event, which will commence by 1pm, in strict compliance with COVID-19 guidelines such as wearing of shield/face masks and observing of social/physical distancing:

All former senators, all former House of Representatives members, all former House of Assembly members, all former council chairmen and all former local government area party chairmen. Others are: All former ward party chairmen, all former councilors, all former board chairmen, heads and members of all government agencies, all members and supporters of Ebeano Family and all current members of government in all capacities.