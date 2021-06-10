By Ayo Alonge

A leading indigenous shopping outlet, Prince Ebeano Supermarket, has commissioned eight blocks of class rooms along with a skill acquisition centre at a secondary school in Agbor, Delta State.

The brand is a one-stop retail outlet with branches in Abuja, Chevron Drive, Lekki, Oniru and Ikeja.

The school, St. Columba’s Grammar School, is one of the three schools built, designed and donated by the supermarket, since its establishment in 2009.

Courtesy of the brand, the students now have access to eight blocks of classrooms consisting fully equipped science labs, a solar powered ICT centre, staff rooms and a skill acquisition centre. At the commissioning held recently, special guests in attendance include the representative from Prince Ebeano Supermarket, Mr. Chidi Kossi; Executive Chairman, Ika South L.GA, representative of the Delta State governor, Hon. Sunday Tataobuzogwu; Chairman Education Commission Catholic Diocese of Issele-Uku, VeryReverend Father Dr. Anthony Banye.

Commenting on this remarkable feat, Co-founder Prince Ebeano Supermarket, Sunday Egede, said, “We are excited to officially commission our third school in the city of Agbor. This is a timely development for the community as it will allow for a more personalised classroom experience for the students in the community at a very affordable rate. We believe that this will help initiate a decline in the number of out-of-school children in the country.”

Co-founder David Ojei also added that education is the groundwork for economic and social progress. “As such, the private sector should complement government’s efforts to improve education at all levels,” he said.

Over the years, the brand has established several CSR projects, including the Uwaifo Primary School in 2019, the Agwa Ewuru Secondary School in 2012, among others.

With excellent service delivery and a vision to serve host communities, Prince Ebeano Supermarket, according to some attendees, continues to execute social projects that impact the lives and well-being of members of society.