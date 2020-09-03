Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Former deputy governor of Bayelsa State and former Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Hon Peremobowei Ebebi has emerged the All Progressive Congress(APC) candidate for the Bayelsa West senatorial district bye-election scheduled for October 31.

Also a cousin to former governor Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, Chief Abel Ebifemowei has emerged the candidate for Bayelsa Central senatorial district.

The Returning Officer for the election, General Abdulsalami Dahiru(rtd) who announced the result at the party secretariat commended party members for their peaceful conduct which led to an hitch- free direct primaries elections.

He disclosed that three candidates including Ebebi, Captain Matthew Karimo and Hon Kemelayefa Omonibeke participated in the primaries.

According to him Ebebi polled 10,633 votes to defeat both Karimo who polled 1, 708 and Omonibeke who polled 414 votes.

He therefore declared Ebebi the winner of the election and candidate of the party for the senatorial election having scored the highest votes.

In Bayelsa Central, Dahiru disclosed that five aspirants namely Ebifemowei, Timipa Orunimighe, Festus Daumebi, Goodknows Boladei Igali and Henry Ofongo all participated in the election.

According to him Ebifemowei polled 24, 724 to defeat Orunimighe who polled 1, 581, Daumebi who polled 2,849, Ofongo who polled 1,912 and Igali who polled 217 votes.

Dahiru also declared Ebifemowei winner of the election and candidate of the party having scored the highest number of votes.

Ebebi speaking shortly after the declaration of results commended the party people for their peaceful conduct during the election and called for support towards winning the election.

He declared that APC as party with support from God and its committed followers in Bayelsa West would ensure that the party wins the senatorial election.

Ebifemowei in his remarks expressed gratitude to all the delegates and leaders of the party for the peaceful conduct during the election.