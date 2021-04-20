From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Imo state governor,Hope Uzodimma has stated that the south east regional security outfit Ebubeagu is not an alternative to the major security 0. This is as he said that the regional outfit is meant to gather information on the criminal procedure activities and pass same to the security agencies for evaluation.

Uzodimma who stated this when members of the Course 14 of the National Institute for Security Studies who were on study tour of Imo State paid a courtesy visit on him at Sam Mbakwe Executive Council Chambers Government House of Owerri, Imo State.

The Governor who gave a graphic history of Imo State and the efforts his Government is making towards containing insecurity in the State, told the Course, 14 members of the Institute, that the south east security network Ebubeagu is not an alternative to the police and security agencies but that unemployment and ethnic distrust has been fueling the problem of insecurity.

On the birth of security outfit for the South East Geo-political zone codenamed EBUBEAGU, the Governor informed that it is not an alternative to the established security Agencies such as Police, Army, Air Force, Navy, NSCDC, etc, but a local outfit meant to gather information on criminal activities and give to the security operatives for proper processing and action.

“They are to play complimentary roles on the efforts of the Federal Government and Security Agencies, knowing full well that a threat to security anywhere in the country is a threat to security everywhere in the country.”

Governor Uzodimma used the occasion to reiterate his stand that the security breaches in the South East recently, do not in anyway suggest that Ndigbo are tired of been in Nigeria. Rather “all we want is justice, equity and fairness in a big Nigeria family.”

Earlier, the Commandant, National Institute for Security Studies, Alhaji Ayodele Adeleke said they are in Imo State, specifically, for a study. He said as a study group they are engaged on the study of security and security architecture of Nigeria and Africa with the intention that their findings will help policy makers in fighting vices that have permeated the nooks and cranny of Nigeria communities and villages.

The vices, he mentioned include: kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and others.

Adeleke also highlighted that the Institute was established to produce men and women who on graduation will help the security agencies to solve most security problems plaguiing Nigeria in particular and Africa at large.

While asking Nigerians to pray for the security agencies as the challenges before them are enormous, he also urged for partnership of the Governors and leaders in Africa in general in the several efforts they are making towards peace and progress in Nigeria and tge Africn continent.

The National Institute of Security Studies is drawn from 26 agencies in Nigeria as well as three countries of West Africa.

It is established to foster inter agency synergy, to address the dynamic challenges in security problems in Nigeria and Africa.