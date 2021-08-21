Putting aside the popularity of her real estate mogul and socialite hubby, Obi Iyiegbu, better known as Obi Cubana, consummate pretty lawyer, Ebele Iyiegbu has carved a niche for herself in the area of philanthropy and law. For Ebele, her large heart of generosity and passionate love for child education have spurred her into floating the KIEK Foundation —a charity platform that caters to the needs of women and vulnerable children in accessing free education among other necessities needed to have a decent life. While growing up, Ebele’s immediate environment, it was learnt, had opened her mind to the ills militating against the positive growth of children, especially poverty that causes an increased number of out-of-school children. After analyzing the situation, Ebele put together a team with whom she took up as a pet project the launch of the KIEK Foundation Rural Area Children and Teenagers in Information and Communication Technology (Ract-in-ICT) programme in collaboration with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC).

Presently, Ebele’s Foundation is impacting over 100 disadvantaged children and teenagers with relevant ICT skills needed to excel in a competitive world at a RACT-in-ICT programme currently held at the Junior Secondary School, Apo Resettlement, FCT.