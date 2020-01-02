Nigerian duo Eberechi Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel were involved in five of the six goals scored by Queens Park Rangers in a 6-1 hammering of Cardiff City in a Championship clash staged at Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium (London) on New Year’s Day.

Nahki Wells broke the deadlock after eight minutes as he ran on to a lofted through ball from Eze to head home, before Osayi-Samuel doubled the hosts advantage at minute 27.

Four minutes before half time, Osayi-Samuel made it 3-0 as he fired past goalkeeper Neil Etheridge after beating two Cardiff City players.

On 48 minutes, Wells got his second goal of the game and QPR’s fourth, heading home off an assist from Eze.

The impressive Eze got on the scoresheet when he finished off a lovely cross from Ilias Chair 12 minutes into the second half.

The two Nigerians have scored a combined 14 goals in the Championship so far this season and have set up 10 goals in total.

Queens Park Rangers are 15th in the English second tier with 35 points from 26 matches, four points off the playoff spots.

They face Brentford in their next league game on January 11.