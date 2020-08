Nigeria Super Falcons’ striker, Ebere Orji has been named the Swedish Damallsvenskan Player of the Month for July.

Ebere Orji won the prestigious award after scoring five goals and recorded one assist in the opening six games for Linkopings.

For emerging the best play in the month of July, she was also rewarded with a 10,000 Swedish Krona [ worth N527,000].

Orji’s efforts helped Linkoepings to the third position on the Swedish Damallsvenskan table with 16 points from eight matches