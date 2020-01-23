Chief Executive Officer, Ebewele Clothings & Scent, Ebewele Brown has unveiled Beauty, Beast Fashion Entrepreneurship as one of his projects for the year.

Brown recalls he started his outfit in 2012 and since then it has grown in leaps and bounds and will continue to make giant strides in the fashion industry.

“The experience so far has been exceptional although he had some challenges but has overcome them through innovation of new ideas in the industry. which is quite a general tradition for every brand that are making things happen in the market of creativities.”

Speaking further, he said, “Fashion industry is quite an ample merchandise, very wide enough to contain every forces of creativities and values. But only the few that are uniquely oriented and organised makes it to the profit buffet in the industry.”

Stressing on challenges that every entrepreneur should be prepared for, he mentioned; “The first challenge is the “work force/team behavior management, saying human beings are quite tough to manage and not so predictable hence the reason for some disappointments that may arise,and if it eventually happens accepting responsibility and making it up to the clients is the easiest way out.

“The second challenge is the privatised deals the product has. We would have been having some great international market and attentions, had it been most of the influential and reputable clients we work with are not restricting us from claiming the credits of branding or styling them. But then, against all odds he says being exceptional has made ways for them and they are holding the market force and gaining more grounds,” Ebewere concludes.