From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Governor,Chief David Umahi, has reacted to the festering crisis in Ebonyi State House of Assembly which has led to the purported removal of the Deputy Speaker of the House, Chief Obasi Odefa.

Speaking on Sunday, Umahi who said he was out of the state when the incident happened,commended the House for electing the member representing Afikpo North West constituency ,Mr. Kingsley Ikoro, as the new Deputy Speaker of the House.

Odefa who represents Onicha East constituency under the platform of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) was purportedly removed on Monday after the Speaker of the House, Francis Nwifuru, declared his seat vacant.

The declaration of Odefa’s seat vacant came barely two days after he reaffirmed his membership of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP).

The House subsequently elected Mr. Kingsley Ikoro,as Odefa’s replacement.

Speaking during a church service at the new Government House Chapel, Ochoudo Centenary City, Abakaliki, Umahi described Ikoro’s emergence as a welcome political development.

He further congratulated him for his new office, and promised to work with him and the entire assembly for continuous development of the state.

He said “i am happy to be home and while i was away, i learned we now have a brand new Deputy Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Right Honourable Ogbonnaya Ikoro, congratulations”

Speaking further he called on the people of the state to continue to pray for the eventual realization of his presidential ambition as well as the completion of all the ongoing projects of his administration.

“We need a lot of prayers now, it is the will of God that will happen.

“My heart will never move away from God, I believe in you, I believe in your prayers, if my heart is to help the people, to work for the people, your prayers will work, so I want to let you know that I need your prayers” he said.

He announced that by the directive of the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), he would soon convene South East Stakeholders meeting to harmonize positions zoned to the zone ahead of the party’s forthcoming National Convention.