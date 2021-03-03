EBID, the regional development bank for the ECOWAS sub-region and ODDO BHF AG, the Franco-German financial services group with a track record and expertise in ECA financing, have signed a framework agreement. Dr. George Donkor, President of EBID, and Florian Witt, Head of International & Corporate Banking at ODDO BHF, sealed this new partnership between ODDO BHF and EBID via video conference.

The framework agreement consists of an uncommitted credit line of €40 million provided by ODDO BHF AG to EBID under which individual loan agreements can be concluded. Its scope is flexible as it is designed for project-related transactions throughout the ECOWAS region, which include supplies from Europe officially supported by export credit agencies (ECAs) like Atradius of the Netherlands, Bpifrance Assurance Export of France or Euler Hermes of Germany.

This cooperation between EBID and ODDO BHF AG is an important contribution to promoting the development of various industrial sectors in the ECOWAS region. It aims to further strengthen the prospects for small and medium scale enterprises and industries to enable them to contribute to the growing economy and generate employment. Both financing partners are already in advanced discussions on various projects in areas such as renewable energy, agribusiness and pharmaceutical production.