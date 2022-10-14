From Emmanuel Adeyemi,

Lokoja

The Ebira Education Trust Fund yesterday gave a scholarship award to Isaac Alaba David who scored 314 point in the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board exam to enable him pursue Medicine and Surgery at the Federal University, lokoja

David who came from a very poor family scored 247 in JAMB exams last year and was admitted into the university but could not go for lack of funds . He wrote another JAMB exams this year and scored

In his address the

Chairman, Board of Trustees, Ebira Education Trust Board, Prof Muhammad Audu said the Trust Fund was conceptualize to help brilliant youths in Ebira land who are desirous of furthering their education but have no means of doing so

His words:

” Today’s presentation is an outcome of ‘Save my Soul’ message received from an individual who was offered admission to study Medicine and Surgery but could not take up the offer due to financial constraint, necessitated by the pathetic conditions of his parents.

“The Board of Trustees through its Selection Committee investigated the matter thoroughly culminating in the award being presented today.

“Ebira Youth Congress (EYC) conceptualized and launched Ebira Education Trust Fund for Kogi Central youths as a potent avenue by which frontiers of knowledge could be further widened.

“The underlying rationale and beauty of the scheme is actually intended to speak to a bourgeoning crop of quality intellectuals of diverse disciplines to emerge from among our youths in the next few years courtesy of the Trust Fund.

“The core mandate of the Trust Fund does not qualify the youths to run it by themselves, which is why the BoT was carefully constituted by the same youths from across the five Local Government Councils of Kogi Central Senatorial District at an enlarged EYC Congress held at Okene.

“A maiden Ebira Education Summit was later held at Lokoja in December 2020 to officially unveil and launch Ebira Education Trust Fund whose membership cuts across diverse intellectuals and philanthropists of Kogi Central Extraction, here present today.

On the First Anniversary of the establishment of EBIRA EDUCATION TRUST FUND BOARD OF TRUSTEES, the Board awarded scholarships to four deserving postgraduate students, thanks largely to financial contributions from well meaning Anebiras, to whom we’ll ever remain indebted.

We’re saddened by the demise of Engr. Joseph Oyeyani Makoju, a great and amiable member of our Board, who contributed immensely financially and otherwise to the successes we’ve achieved so far. May God grant him eternal life, as well as give his entire family and all of us the fortitude to bear his irreplaceable loss.

May I please plead with all persons, especially government officials, who made pledges towards award of scholarships for various courses of study of candidates of Kogi Central extraction to kindly redeem same without further delay.

Furthermore, our mandate permits us to request and accept contributions from Kogi State Political Appointees of Ebira Extraction, and contractors working in Kogi Central. We’re in touch with some of them already and will not hesitate to start knocking at their doors in due course to remind them of their responsibilities in the above regard.

We can’t thank you enough, members of BoT of Ebira Education Trust Fund, whose novel contributions made today’s award ceremony a huge success. May God Almighty continue to bless you all. With best wishes to see you all succeed at the highest level of your endeavours.

” Finally, hearty congratulations to the beneficiary of today’s award, Mr Isaac Alaba David, who’ll receive the sum of four hundred thousand naira (N400,000) only, in the first instance, to pursue a course of study in Medicine and Surgery at Federal University Lokoja. Please don’t betray the trust reposed on you” he added

In his response, the beneficiary, Isaac Alaba David who was at the ceremony with his fragile looking father expressed joy that his long dream of becoming a medical doctor has become a reality through the magnanimity of the intervention of Ebira Youth Congress who facilitated the scholarship through the Ebira Education Trust Fund and promise not to disappoint them