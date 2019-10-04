Zika Bobby

The FESTAC Town in Lagos will come alive on Sunday, October 6 as comedy and music take centre stage at an event tagged: ‘Ebohbomb Live’.

According to the organisers, actor and comedian, AY will join Ebohbomb, Klint Da Drunk, I Go Save, Kenny Blaq, Acapella, Funny Bone, Ajebo, ATM, Hilarious Chinedu, Melody 4 Comedy, Ekene Smith and musician Janetiza to thrill fans at the event scheduled for Golden Tulip Hotel, Amuwo Odofin, FESTAC, Lagos.

In a statement, Uchenna Ukaegbu said they hope to use the event, organized in conjunction with partners, to reward brand loyalty, adding that it would serve as a platform to showcase up and coming comedians and musicians as well as harness their talents for stardom.

“Ebohbomb has promised to use the opportunity to encourage Nigerian youth and motivate them to discover their talent and become useful for the society at large”, he said.

This Edition of Ebohbomb Live is supported by Jammflag Global Resources Limited, Maconi Wine, and Hazie Bitters.