As Super Eagles open their AFCON game campaign on Tuesday against the Pharaohs of Egypt in Garoua, erstwhile Nigerian internationals, Sunday Eboigbe, Tony Emeodofu and Joseph Carlos Egharevba have tasked Super Eagles defenders to cage Mohammed Salah.

The ex-internationals, who are optimistic of Eagles victory against Egypt on Tuesday, warned William Troost-Ekomg, Chidozie Awaziem, Kenneth Omeruo and others against complacency at the defense.

They noted that our defenders need to be highly tactical in checking Salah to avoid committing penalties.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

According to Sunday Eboigbe, “The Super Eagles are capable of beating Egypt on Tuesday. Agreed Salah is a dangerous striker, but Egypt is not the best team in the continent. Super Eagles can overrun the Pharaohs if they are determined to.