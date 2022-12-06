From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Gunmen have attacked a police checkpoint in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State and killed an officer on duty.

The incident occured Monday night at the Presco Junction area of the state capital.

Police Public Relations Officer for Ebonyi Command Chris Anyanwu confirmed the incident to reporters on Tuesday.

According to him, one gunman was also killed by the police during the attack.

“Yes, I am aware of the attack on our men. One mobile police officer was killed and one member of the gunmen too,” he said.