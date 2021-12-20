From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The member of the House of Representatives representing Ohaozara, Onicha and Ivo federal constituency, Makwe Livinus, has flagged off a two-day free medical outreach in his constituency.

The programme, which is in collaboration with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN), was flagged off at Oshiri Central school in Onicha local area.

The two-day exercise saw participants in each of the three local councils where the event was held trooping out in their large numbers to be examined and treated.

Makwe, addressing the beneficiaries of the medical care, said the intervention was geared towards addressing the medical needs of his constituents, especially the indigent and less privileged persons.

He said the outreach was targeting at least 20,000 patients to benefit from the free medical care scheme in the three communities

‘The aim is to bring out as many of our constituents who have medical needs, provide them the opportunity to assess medical care free of charge, make referrals where necessary to tertiary health institutions,’ he stated.

‘We assembled this team of medical experts with various specialities to attend to the needs of the people and counsel them accordingly.

‘I am concerned so many people need health intervention, we are pleased that this outreach has yielded positive results; we are equally embarking on measures that would improve.’

Some of the free medical services rendered to participants include checking of blood temperature, blood sugar, weight etc.

Different varieties of drugs were also prescribed and given in accordance with each individual’s peculiar ailment including free distribution of eyeglasses to those with eye problems.

Beneficiaries applauded the lawmaker for always remembering them at critical times like this even when his colleagues would rather choose to hoard the welfare package from their constituents.

A woman, Mrs Ekene Igwe, explained that her children were the beneficiaries of the free medical outreach.

‘I am here for my children sake, they are not feeling fine. I got a message that there are free medical services going on in our community and I decided to take them here since we don’t have a functional health facility in our area.

‘My children are having malaria, eye problem and ear problem. I am happy about this free medical outreach,’ she said.