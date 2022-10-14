From Agwu Chijioke

Governoship candidate of the Action Alliance in Ebonyi state, Chukwuma Nwandugo, has expressed excitement over the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, from detention.

In a statement on Friday , Nwandugo described the release as historic, adding that the development will usher in peace and stability in the South East zone.

“I, the Governorship Candidate of the Action Alliance in Ebonyi State, Engr Chukwuma Nwandugo, describe Kanu’s release as a historic event in Igbo land capable of making the Igbos feel they are never neglected by the Nigerian system.

“I personally hail the Appeal Court judgement that eventually freed Nnamdi Kanu, from the DSS custody, today, (Thursday, October 13, 2022).

“This is a landmark judgement and should be hailed by all Biafrans and all lovers of the Igbos, because of what it means in the South-East geopolitical zone. We are happy at this cheering news, because Kanu’s release will usher in some level of peace and cohesion in Igbo land.

“This judgement is a historic one and should remind all Igbos that they are still part and parcel of the Nigerian system. It should cause them to be conscious of the fact that, in a united Nigeria, we can still flourish and achieve our poised dream to better our lots. I hail this judgement and it means a lot to us all.

“I, therefore, urge all our elders, leaders and stakeholders of Igbo land to forestall all acts or actions that will again, lead to the rendition of Nnamdi Kanu” he said.