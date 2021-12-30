From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi state chapter of the defunct Alliance For New Nigeria (ANN) has collapsed its structure in the state into the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

This is just as the political association also endorsed the former Senate President, Chief Anyim Pius Anyim, for the Presidency come 2023.

Former National Vice Chairman of ANN South East zone, Dr Laz Eze, disclosed this at Ugwulangwu in Ohaozara local government area of the state during the civil reception in honour of Mr Tochukwu Okorie, new Chairman of PDP in the state.

Eze who led the entire former state executive committee members of ANN led by Dr Hillary Nweli, to defect to PDP said PDP was the only viable political party with the interest of the people at heart in the state.

He said, ‘today, 29th December 2021, the Ebonyi State Chapter of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) has formally collapsed its entire structure from the Ward to the State levels into the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

‘The state structure consists of former members of the National Executive Committee, State Executive Committee, Ward Executives and over 100,000 members and supporters across the state.

‘It is worthy to note that before the de-registration of Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN) over 70 other political parties in February 2020, the Ebonyi State chapter was the most viable chapter in the country. We produced the highest number of aspirants in the party in 2019 and presented strong candidates during the election.

‘After a detailed analysis of the deplorable state of the nation and the need to rescue Ebonyi State and Nigeria from the abysmally poor leadership of the APC which has brought unprecedented hardship to the citizens, we are happy to join the PDP on the rescue mission it has embarked on.

‘The Ebonyi PDP under the chairmanship of Mr Tochukwu Okorie ignites hope for a greater future for our people. We believe that the PDP will restore hope, good governance, prosperity, improved quality of life and respect for human dignity in our beloved state. We enjoin all our members and supporters who are yet to register officially with PDP to do so without delay, in their respective political wards.

‘Finally, we throw our weight behind the presidential aspirations of the distinguished Senator Anyim Pius Anyim. We align with his mission to rescue, reunite, rebuild, reposition and restore hope in Nigeria.’

Receiving the defectors into PDP, Mr Okorie thanked them for their decision to join the party and urged them to bring their political capital to bear towards rescuing Ebonyi state and Nigeria in general.