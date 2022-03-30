From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Deputy National Secretary of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Chief Godwin Udu, has assured Nigerians that the party would field credible candidates with the capacity to win elections.

He called on aspirants seeking to win elections to eschew selfishness and be people-oriented.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The APGA stalwart lamented that some politicians were only interested in enriching themselves to the detriment of the masses.

Udu spoke in Abakaliki when he visited the party’s new office complex in the state.

He stated that going forward APGA faithful would no longer support politicians who do not have the interest of the people at heart.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He also added that APGA in the State, was one big united family, stressing that there was no division.

According to Udu, ‘APGA, in Ebonyi State is the party to beat come 2023, because the APC and the PDP have failed to give the citizens good governance, in the state. The masses and the electorates are suffering today, because of bad leadership in the state.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

‘The days when someone will just jump out from one village and tell us he is contesting for governorship or Senate, under the platform of APGA without first, proving to us that he can take care of his people, people from other zones and the entire state, are gone. Those days are gone.

‘You must be mentally, physically, spiritually, socially and especially financially ready for us to listen to you this time. You must be people-oriented in your programmes and you must convince us, that you won’t just be after your family and pocket if you win. You must keep tabs with the grassroots because politics is local and it’s also money. So, it’s not going be business as usual,’ he said.

He commended the party chairman in the state, Mr Richy Okorouka, for what he described as his purposeful and responsive leadership, which, according to him, had helped the party survive several political storms.