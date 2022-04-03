From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Governorship Aspirant under the platform of Peoples Democratic party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, Chief Chukwuma Nwanzuku, has promised to revamp the health and educational sectors of the state if elected Governor in 2023.

Nwanzuku who is currently representing Ebonyi/ Ohaukwu federal Constituency of Ebonyi State in the House of Representatives, expressed sadness over what he described as the terrible state of the state’s education and health sector, lamenting that the sectors have suffered neglect and abandonment over the years.

The former Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, further assured that if elected Governor of the state, his administration will focus on revamping the sectors for the over all interest of the people of the state.

The two-time federal lawmaker noted that he was not in the race for selfish interests, but for the overall benefit of the people of the state.

He spoke while interacting with select journalists in Abakaliki during the weekend.

He said “more than ever before, Ebonyi is a state that is reinventing itself, Ebonyi is currently at a juncture where it is looking for direction, unity and identity. And for the state to find a direction and its identity in a fast moving world, the steep road ahead must be walked in unity to arrive at our desired destination, I, Chukwuma Nwazunku, is the right man for the job, I posses the right temperament, tact, attitude and calmness of mind to converge the enormous energy, intellect and material resources abundant in Ebonyi State to galvanise for the growth and progress that the state so desperately needs at this point in time.

“Ebonyi needs the most experienced, tested and a reliable bridge builder who is ready to harness the plethora of talents, good opinions and wishes of collective Ebonyians who believe in the greatness of the state and not the greatness of an individual” he said

