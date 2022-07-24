From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Ebonyi State, Prof. Benard Odoh, has pledged to run a very transparent and people-oriented government if elected governor in 2023.

This is just as he vowed to implement policies that would have direct impact on the people, and change the economic status of the people positively within few months in office.

Odoh ,former Secretary to the Ebonyi State Government (SSG), made the pledge while responding to questions from young Ebonyians at a National Civic & Political Summit, themed: “Civil Intelligence and Political Re-engineering for Nation Building”, held at Women Development Center, Abakaliki.

He said that his administration would prioritize excellence by creating a system that would hunt for those who are best in what they do, noting that “we have people who have talents in all kinds of things. If we don’t incubate these talents, they decay and die off.”

“This is an opportunity for us to know what we need to know as a people. As a young person in this state, if you make a first class today, nobody is interested. There is nobody in scholarship in this state. If you are the best in football, nobody cares. I addressed young people at the stadium the other day, and I said, under us as government, annually, we must see to the exit of 20 players who will go to Europe for trial and if they succeed, they hire them. The cost of doing that is minimal. What Ronaldo earns in a season is more than the State’s budget for eight years.

“We have people who have talent in music. We have people who have talents in all kinds of things. If we don’t incubate these talents, they decay and die off. So, under us, we will show and live with empathy. We will be transparent to our people. We will take our people to where other states will respect us. Currently we are looked down everywhere, as poor people and people who don’t know anything.”

On why Ebonyi State is riddled with communal crises, Odoh told the participants at the summit that undue political interferences were to be blamed for the menace, just as he also linked it to high rate of poverty in the state, saying, “I speak with facts and they are verifiable. Anywhere you see crisis going -on, that crisis is instigated. A hungry man is an angry man and there is extreme poverty in this state. This narrative has to change.”

While pledging to ensure respect to citizen’s rights, Odoh said, “I will run a state where every citizen will have freedom. As your Governor, I won’t have any business in putting the chairman of a town union in your village or chairman of rice mill or Abakpa market; I have no business with that. I have to pursue policies that will bring resources here. That’s the job of a governor. So, I’m prepared for this assignment and I know the issues.”

“And we have painstakingly recruited the best brain for this assignment. My running mate, Dr Nkata Chuku, is one of the best Medical economists in this country today. He is from Okposi. Working with him, we will attract global funding available for health exploration, for education, for food security and sustain a growth plan that will see Ebonyi out of poverty in the next 6 years,” he added.