From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The Chairman of Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Chief Chidiebere Uzor, has assured the state governor Chief David Umahi of the support and vote of the people of the council for his senatorial ambition come 2023.

Governor Umahi is the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Ebonyi South in the Senate.

The council boss spoke Wednesday at Isu, the headquarters of the council, during the inauguration of the FON Youth Movement in the area.

FON Youth Movement is a support group rooting for the election of the Speaker of Ebonyi state House of Assembly, Francis Nwifuru, as the next Governor of Ebonyi state.

Uzor who described Governor Umahi as a worthy leader and lover of the council stated that his people will massively for the governor as a way of expressing their gratitude for his infrastructural development and human capital development in the area.

He commended the governor for ensuring equity and fairness in allocating political positions in the state.

“It was Umahi’s love for equity, fairness and justice that made it possible for Chief Francis Nwifuru from Izzi in Ebonyi north Senatorial district to emerge as the gubernatorial candidate of our party the APC, and by the grace of God, the next Governor of Ebonyi State,” Uzor stated.

“It is the same fairness in our OHANIVO APC reps ticket and the two House of Assembly tickets in Onicha Local Government Area.

“That is why in Onicha local government area, we have unanimously resolved to vote massively for the governor during the elections in 2023. He is our own and our leader,” he said.

The immediate past Chairman of the council and APC candidate for Ohaozara/Onicha/Ivo Federal Constituency, Chief Felix Igboke, said the APC gubernatorial candidate, Francis Nwifuru, has the experience and track record of performance to succeed Governor Umahi.

He appealed to the people to vote for Francis Nwifuru and all the APC candidates in next year’s general elections.