From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

A People’s Democratic Party (PDP) aspirant for governor of Ebonyi, Chief Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii (Anyichuks), has said the condition of despondency prevalent in the state will end in 2023.

He said the despondency will be replaced by a new beginning and a new dawn of hope, economic prosperity, social integration, wealth creation, mass employment for the youths and well-being of the citizens if elected the governor in next year’s general election.

The business mogul is among the 10 persons jostling for the PDP governorship ticket in the state.

Odii spoke while addressing thousands of supporters in his Isu-Echara hometown in Onicha Local Government Area of the state.

He lamented that the people of the state have suffered a lot and vowed to ameliorate their sufferings if he becomes the governor.

‘I have always had the urge to work and plan for the betterment of our people’s condition. In all my efforts, I see the whole of Ebonyi State as one united entity without clannish divisions.

‘I urge you all to join me in seeing Ebonyi as a place of fellow brothers with a common destiny.

‘I am prepared to put my best in defence of the interests of the people and I am convinced that God shall see us through,’ Odii said.