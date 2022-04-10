From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The lawmaker representing Ezza North/Ishielu Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State in the National Assembly, Anayo Edwin Nwonu, at the weekend declared his intention to contest the Governorship of the state come 2023.

The two-time federal legislator is seeking to govern the Salt of the Nation under the platform of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), the party upon which he was elected into the National Assembly.

Addressing the people at his Campaign Office in Abakaliki Saturday, he stated that he was motivated to join the guber race because of his burning desire to bring succour to the suffering masses of Ebonyi State.

In a speech titled “Time To Rescue Ebonyi State”, Anayo Edwin noted that his administration if elected in 2023 would immediately declare state of emergency on education, job creation, health, social investment and the security sector.

He opined that his administration would be anchored on eight-point agenda which will focus on good governance, economic growth, restoration of peace and security.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“We shall also prioritize education, health and well-being, agriculture, strengthening of the Civil Service and Local Government system and infrastructural and industrial development.

” I am aware of the harsh taxation in Ebonyi State . I am also aware of the agony and suffering confronting many of those displaced with the relocation of Abakpa Market and demolition of the building Material Market at Spera in Deo.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

“I am fully aware too that many schools and hospitals are not functioning and that there is urgent need for qualified staff in our schools and health institutions.

“Today, i bring you good news . I have come to lead the charge to rescue Ebonyi State and bring a breath of fresh air to Ebonyi people” he said.