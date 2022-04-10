From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Izzi clan in the Northern Senatorial zone of Ebonyi State, have vehemently rejected the endorsement of the embattled Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly,Chief Francis Nwifuru, as the sole candidate of the clan by some stakeholders and political appointees from the area.

The Stakeholders accused the state government of being behind the endorsement which they described as undemocratic.

They therefore called on the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdulahi Adamu, to save the party from collapse ahead of next year’s general election.

The stakeholders alleged that there was a concluded plan to impose the embattled Speaker Francis Nwifuru as the candidate of the party ahead of the primary election.

Traditional Rulers, council Chairmen, Town Union Presidents, Ward Councilors among other stakeholders from Izzi had gone to the state owned Radio Station, EBBC, and announced their endorsement of the Chief Nwifuru as the sole candidate of the clan for the APC primary election.

But the stakeholders who included a former Ambassador, Chief Alex Nwofe, Chief Michael Udenwe, Chief Nick Ochigbo, Uchenna Nshi, Godwin Nwamkpuma and many others at a press conference in Abakaliki on Saturday, described the endorsement as part of the plots by the state government to scheme other aspirants from the zone out of the election to pave way for Nwifuru to emerge.

“It is on record that all these adoptions were made by Government appointees, similarly, the Honorable Members of the State Assembly of Izzi extraction went ahead to toe the line of the political appointees on the grounds that His Excellency has promised them automatic ticket because they followed him to defect to APC.

“These processes are contrary to the democratic norms and practices of due process as applicable to the democratic world, the Electoral Act 2022 as amended and APC Constitution.

“We therefore call on the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), His Excellency, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and all the National executives of our party to intervene and nip the crisis in the bud before it escalates to ruin the chances of our party in winning the forthcoming general elections”, they said.