From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State, Ifeanyi Odii, has reacted to the speculation trending in the state that he was drafted into the contest by Governor David Umahi to destabilise the party and make it easier for the APC candidate, Francis Nwifuru, to win the 2023 gubernatorial election.

Odii who hails from the old Ohaozara political bloc of Ebonyi South Senatorial district with Governor Umahi, shocked Ebonyians when he roundly defeated all the aspirants from Ebonyi North and Central Senatorial districts to clinch the PDP gubernatorial ticket.

The uncommon feat has expectedly fueled speculation that he was supported by Governor Umahi.

But reacting to the speculation on Tuesday, Odii described the rumour as false.

He said those spreading the rumour were his political adversaries who were afraid of his wide acceptability, competence and capacity.

He spoke in Abakaliki shortly after receiving an award from Emmanuel Anglican Church.

He said: “It is all propaganda and rumour. You should know that nobody is behind me, and nobody is behind my governorship ambition except God. It’s only God that’s behind my ambition. God alone made me come out for this race. And I know that I have all it takes to work for my people and to make Ebonyi one of the best states in Nigeria. That’s why I’m in the race. And I am in the race to win.

“We are not going to be violent like our opponents because I am not a violent person. I will not shed the blood of anyone because of my ambition. And I know that God will give us victory in the end.

“Ebonyi people are looking for a peace loving person to be their Governor. And when the time comes they will vote based on the peaceful antecedents of all the contestants.”