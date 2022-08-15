From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Ebonyi State, Prof Bernard Ifeanyi Odoh, has said his administration when elected into office will invest in the health infrastructure of the state through the development of the Ebonyi Health Framework (EHF) designed to ensure affordable and quality healthcare across the state.

He said the state government under his watch will enact laws that incentivize hospitals and medical establishments to employ the most competent and well-trained personnel.

He said the government will impact the most vulnerable citizens by offering free immunisation for children between 0-59 months, free antenatal services for pregnant women as well as free palliative care for elderly people in the state.

Odoh said his administration will establish strategic partnerships with research medical institutions around the world to facilitate the development of Ebonyi University Teaching Hospital to boost local personnel capacity in the state and provide more complicated medical services to people in Ebonyi and Nigeria at large.

Read also: NSITF claims termites ate payment vouchers as senate probes N17bn fraudulent spending

“As a government, we shall invest in our capacity to combat epidemic /pandemic through global partnerships, research and resilience planning. This is one critical lesson from the ravaging global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The state government will provide medical insurance coverage to all local and state government employees, this will reduce the medical expenses of civil servants and ultimately improve their standard of living,” he said.

He said that a higher life expectancy and reduced infant-mother mortality will be achieved in Ebonyi state under his administration while a formidable health insurance policy and coverage for all Ebonyians will be provided to guarantee accessible, affordable and sustainable health in the state.