Foundation members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State, have appealed to the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to direct the use of the Direct Primary method in electing the party’s flag bearers ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Haruna Ajah, who described himself as the Chairman of the Mainstream APC in the state, stated this at a press conference in Abakaliki.

He alleged that the chances of the party in the 2023 elections have been threatened by acts of imposition of candidates.

He argued that Direct Primary will give a level playing ground to all aspirants and equally pave way for the emergence of popular candidates who can win elections for the party.

He further alleged that the Speaker of Ebonyi State House of Assembly, Francis Nwifuru, who has been endorsed by Governor Umahi for the gubernatorial election was not a registered member of the party.

He called on the national leadership of the party to pay special attention to development in the Ebonyi chapter of the party to ensure justice and fairness to founding members of the party.

He said “while there are over 12 governorship aspirants in PDP and between 2 and 3 contestants in every constituency, APC has only four governorship aspirants against the nine we had in 2019. This further shows how the party in Ebonyi has shrunk under the leadership of Governor Umahi. Yet the governor ordered the governorship aspirants to reach out to the party executives, insisting that the aspirants can only get to the executives at their individual constituencies.

“In the light of these obvious efforts by the governor to impose his preferred candidate on Ebonyi State APC, we use this opportunity to plead with our national leaders to ensure that direct primaries are organised for aspirants in the state.

“We believe that only a direct primary where the aspirants would test their popularity could restore the confidence of APC members in the party’s candidates and not the choice of one man who wants to pitch Ebonyi APC against the people”

But the Chairman of the party in the state, Chief Stanley Okoro-emegha, in a reaction said APC is strong and united and ready to win all elective positions come 2023.

“There is no discrimination in APC. Our party is strong and united and very ready to win all future elections. There is no imposition of candidates. Endorsement does not mean imposition. It is the Governor’s right to prefer a certain aspirant. But that does not mean an imposition. He had earlier urged all aspirants to feel free to pursue their aspirations. This is politics and you don’t expect everyone to agree on every matter.”