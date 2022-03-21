From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ahead of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), Governorship primary election in Ebonyi State, youths in the state under the umbrella of Ebonyi Youths Vanguard (EYV) have announced their intention to purchase the Governorship nomination and expression of Interest Form for one of the Governorship aspirants in the state, Chief Chris Usulor.

EYV said over Twenty One Million naira has been raised for this purpose by members of the group across the 171 Wards in the State.

The youths therefore told the aspirant who is also the lawmaker representing Ezza South Constituency in Ebonyi State House of Assembly, not to bother about using his funds to purchase the forms.

President of EYV, Comrade Ugbala Dorstan, at a press conference in Abakaliki on Monday said youths across the state reposed serious confidence in the ranking legislator’s capacity to make greater impact if elected Governor in 2023.

He stated that youths from the state irrespective of political divides were united in their resolve to support the lawmaker to ensure his victory in 2023.

He added that they will go to any length to ensure he emerges the Governor of Ebonyi State in 2023.

Comrade Dorstan further commended the Governorship hopeful for the way and manner he has comported himself in the House, saying that he has demonstrated beyond every reasonable doubt that he possesses the character, maturity and focus needed to lead the state into prosperity and greatness from 2023.

He called on all the governorship aspirants in the state to drop their ambitions and support the lawmaker for the overall interest of the state.

“Gentlemen of the Press ,it is my pleasure to welcome you to this press conference.

“The purpose of this press conference is to once again reaffirm our resolve to continue to work for the peace unity and progress of our dear Ebonyi State. And the best way to achieve this is to ensure that the right person emerges the Governor of this state in 2023.

“To this end, we have resolved to support a vibrant, energetic and visionary youth in the person of Rt.Hon. Chris Usulor (Afiaoma) to become the next Governor of Ebonyi State. We believe that Honourable Usulor is the right man to lead this state into the prosperity and greatness long envisaged by our founding fathers.

“We shall commit every resources within our reach to ensure his victory in 2023. We shall start by offsetting his nomination and expression of interest form. We have raised over 30 million naira for this purpose. And we use this opportunity to urge him to concentrate his attention on other things concerning the forthcoming primary election” he said.