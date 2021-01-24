From Chijioke Agwu Abakaliki.

Seven people have been confirmed dead, with several others sustaining injuries, in a clash between members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) at Effium Motor Park in Ohaukwu, Ebonyi State.

The incident occurred on Saturday.

Commissioner of Police Aliyu Garba, who confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abakaliki, said the State Police Command had dispatched a special security team to restore calm in the area.

Garba said those who were injured were already receiving treatment in the hospital while some suspects had been arrested in connection with the unrest.

Reacting to the incident, the Ebonyi State Government banned the activities of National Union of Road Transport Workers at the Park.

The Commissioner for Internal Security, Border Peace and Conflict Resolution, Stanley Okoroemegha, who announced the ban, blamed politicians from the area for the crisis.

He dismissed reports on social media that the attack was masterminded by members of Igbo separatist group the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

He noted that no government personnel on special assignment in the community was injured during the clash, adding that all government personnel who were trapped by the crisis had been rescued.

‘All the people trapped in the area, not only health personnel but also staff of the National Population Commission, have been safely evacuated. My office deployed security and vehicles on the directive of the governor and all of them were rescued. No scratch on them and the place is calm now.’ the commissioner said.