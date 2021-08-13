All is now set for this year’s Iri Ji (New Yam) festival of Okposi, a foremost clan in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State reputed for its large salt deposits.

Governor of the State, Chief David Umahi and other notables including top traditional rulers from Ebonyi will headline the cultural fiesta holding at Amaechi Primary School Field, opposite Enechi Ekuma High School, Okposi, Saturday, August 14.

A statement from Magnus Eze, Chairman of the Publicity Subcommittee said the traditional institutions, royal fathers, Town Unions, community leaders and eminent sons and daughters of Okposi Ezinasato have been fully mobilised for the historic event.

According to him, the Ezeji (Chief Priest), Chief John Agwu, working closely with the three traditional rulers: Eze Onyibe Cosmas Agwu (Enechi Ekuma IV, Okposi Autonomous Community), Eze Onyibe Esu Udeogu,

(Namoke II, Mgbom N’Achara Autonomous Community) and Eze Onyibe Chuku Agwu (Odenigbo I, Okposi Okwu), has assured that the best of Okposi culture would be on display.