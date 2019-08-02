Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Hoodlums have vandalised some equipment being used at the construction site of the controversial airport sited at the boundary area between Ezza North and Ezza South Local Government Areas of Ebonyi State.

Police officers in the state have arrested two members of Amuzu community in Ezza South council area for questioning.

The machines were said to have been entrusted to the care of the villagers but following their inability to explain what happened to the vandalised machinery, two of the residents were arrested.

Senior Special Assistant to Governor David Umahi on Airport Project, Mr. Joseph Nwobasi explained that hoodlums broke the glasses of the tractor with stones.

Police spokesperson in the state, Loveth Odah, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, confirmed the incident. She said that the police have opened investigation into the matter.