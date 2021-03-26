From Chijioke Agwu Abakaliki

Ebonyi government, yesterday, said the construction of the parking lot of the Ebonyi International Airport currently under construction would cost ver N1.8 billion.

Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Uchenna Orji, made the disclosure in Abakaliki, when he briefed newsmen shortly after the state executive council meeting.

He said the construction of the first phase of the parking lot is estimated at N949,314 while the second phase will cost N 950 million and the lift and escalators which is the theirrd phase will cost N643 million.

He revealed that N952 million has been approved for the airport flyover and N978 for Phase 2 (ground floor, foundation and pillars) of the Edda flyover.

The commissioner said a committee chaired by Muhammed Idris was set up to investigate the cause of the collapse of the new stadium fence.

The committee was given seven days to submit its report on the total work yet to be done, length and value of fence that collapsed, reason for the collapse and to verify the total work done.

“Also, executive considered the report on leakages of revenues in the state and resolved that with effect from March 24, it shall be an offence in Ebonyi State for anybody to make payment in respect of Internally Generated Revenue by cash and anybody that does that will pay 200 percent value of the revenue sought to be paid and shall be prosecuted.”