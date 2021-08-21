From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Ebonyi State chapter, has said that the international airport under construction by the state government will create massive employment opportunities in the state.

Chairman of the association in the state, Mrs. Nkechinyere Iyioku stated this when she led her members on an inspection of the project. She expressed happiness over the pace of work and expressed optimism that it would soon be completed.

“The people from this area will benefit very well. It will go a long way to employ the people from this place and those from other parts of the state. We are pleased with what is happening here and we are very happy; the quality of work and how the work is going very fast. Last time we came, it was like a desert but now, the work is almost at 70 per cent completion. So, we thank God in three months time when we will be coming for another inspection, it will be at 95 per cent completion if not 100 percent. “So, we want to thank the governor so much for this wonderful project and all the numerous projects he has executed. We are pleased with what he is doing and what we saw at this international airport. By the grace of God, before this time next year, we will be using the airport.”