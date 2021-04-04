From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has while condemning in strong terms the dastardly attack on Monday night in three communities in Íshíelu Local Government Area (LGA) of Ebonyi State, vowed that the perpetrators won’t be spared.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari also condemned the attack on the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and a member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, Professor Chukwuma Soludo by gunmen in Aguata LGA of Anambra State as he consulted with people on his political aspiration.

The affected communities in Ebonyi are Egedegede, Obegu and Amuzu communities.

The president said he had directed law enforcement agencies to fish out the attackers and make them face justice, stressing that the perpetrators of this “heinous attack” should not be spared.

President Buhari extended his deepest sympathies to families and friends who had lost loved ones, and to every member of the communities in Ebonyi State traumatised by the despicable acts of wickedness.

The president who sympathised with Soludo, expressed concern at the influx of illegal weapons; he however, reassured Nigerians that ongoing efforts which had led to the record recovery of illegal weapons and arrests of a large number of arms suppliers would be intensified.

“I strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on an outstanding Nigerian, Professor Chukwuma Soludo.