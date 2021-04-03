From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned in strong terms the Monday night attacks on three communities in Íshíelu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, vowing that the perpetrators would not be spared.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari also condemned the attack on the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and a member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, by gunmen in Aguata, Anambra State, as he consulted with people on his political ambition.

The affected communities in Ebonyi are Egedegede, Obegu and Amuzu communities.

The President said he has directed law enforcement agencies to find the attackers and make them face justice, stressing that the perpetrators of the ‘heinous attack’ would not be spared.

President Buhari extended his deepest sympathies to families and friends who have lost loved ones, and to every member of the communities in Ebonyi State traumatised by the attacks.

The President, who sympathised with Soludo, expressed concern at the influx of illegal weapons, however reassured Nigerians that ongoing efforts which have led to the record recovery of illegal weapons and arrests of a large number of arms suppliers would be intensified.

‘I strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack on an outstanding Nigerian, Professor Chukwuma Soludo.

‘Our prayers are with him and the families of the security operatives who lost their lives trying to defend innocent citizens assembled for a peaceful meeting.

‘We will continue to empower the police and the armed forces in their brave struggle against terrorism, banditry and kidnapping, the President said in the statement.