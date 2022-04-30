From Magnus Eze, Enugu

A National Assembly member from Ebonyi State, Chinedu Ogah, has debunked claim in some quarters that the state governor, David Umahi, was marginalising founding members of the party in the scheme of things in the state.

Ogah, who represents Ezza South/Ikwo Federal Constituency, stated that founding members of the party were given opportunities by the governor to nominate their allies into the State Executive Council, and wondered any other better form of inclusion they were talking about.

He added that the governor had not left any stone unturned in ensuring that APC in the state was strong, united and indivisible, even against all odds.

The lawmaker decried a situation whereby some persons after benefiting from Gov. Umahi’s magnanimity in the area of contracts and other democracy dividends, would go behind and castigate him because of some inglorious political gains and ambition.

Ogah said: “No founding member of APC that is being marginalised by the present administration in the state. Senator Ali Ucha was accommodated in the State Executive Council as he was given a chance to nominate someone for the position of a Technical Assistant (TA) by the government of David Umahi, and so many other stakeholders who are founding members of APC.

“Some founding members of APC were given contracts to execute in the state. Some of us have not even benefited but we don’t care because we are already elected.

“During the period of caretaker committee of the party, I was given opportunity to nominate someone, even Ucha, Senator Anthony Agbo, Chief Edward Nkwegu, Chief Elias Mbam were equally given similar opportunity and all the people they brought are still being retained in the State Working Committee (SWC) of the party, as I speak.

“Since we joined APC till date, the governor has continued having meetings with us almost every month or twice a month in Abuja.

“As at now, he is equally considering a founding member of APC to be elected and re-elected into the State House of Assembly. Those trying to cause disaffection in the party are those ones who will not say anything in the meeting and then, go to their respective houses and start talking behind the governor.”

Describing the action of some APC founding members as pure sabotage, he explained that the governor did not shut the political space against any contestant ahead of the 2023 governorship election.